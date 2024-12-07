Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $117.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.01, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 36.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 176,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.