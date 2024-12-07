ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 647 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $16,246.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,546,657.73. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,806 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $95,873.14.

On Friday, November 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,936 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $48,690.40.

On Monday, November 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,182 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $105,135.48.

On Thursday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $42,034.14.

On Monday, November 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,923 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $48,190.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,516.80.

On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,625.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $32,760.64.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $3,217.26.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $59,634.54.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ACR opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter worth $177,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

