abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.11 and traded as low as $19.97. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 595,515 shares trading hands.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

