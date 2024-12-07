ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of ABIVAX Société Anonyme worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,225 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABVX shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

