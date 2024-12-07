Abcam (LON:ABC) Trading 11.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Free Report) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,259 ($16.05) and last traded at GBX 1,226 ($15.63). 6,372,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,522% from the average session volume of 392,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,103 ($14.06).

Abcam Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,226 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,226. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 20,433.33.

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.