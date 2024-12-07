Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 331,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. This represents a 39.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.71 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

