A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 623 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 623 ($7.94). 108,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 158,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 631 ($8.04).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
A.G. BARR Price Performance
A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
