83,443 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,928,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Aspen Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 313.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $251.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.00 and a 200 day moving average of $220.20. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $171.25 and a one year high of $254.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -433.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

