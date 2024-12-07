7,235 Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 78.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after buying an additional 1,116,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1,557.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $509.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TALO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $1,031,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,545,604 shares in the company, valued at $448,955,177.24. This trade represents a 0.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

