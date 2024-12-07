7,057 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,656,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,295,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PVH by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,148,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PVH by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,529,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,011,000 after purchasing an additional 208,648 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,987,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,977,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

PVH stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $89.56 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

