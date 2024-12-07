595,409 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 595,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,786,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $82.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.