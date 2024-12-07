59,089 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 59,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 21.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 407,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 71,695 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 29.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2423 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.