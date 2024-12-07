540,226 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 540,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.69% of Heartland Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 82.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 64,522 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $687,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 14.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $11.95 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $259.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HTLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 63,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $690,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,722.40. This trade represents a 5.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 49,506 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $605,953.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,998,668.16. The trade was a 5.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 203,750 shares of company stock worth $2,370,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.