450,000 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,744,000. Trip.com Group makes up about 11.4% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 557.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,263,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,493,000 after buying an additional 1,919,006 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its position in Trip.com Group by 424.5% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 145,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 131.4% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

