42,066 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $778.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $735.95 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,013.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

