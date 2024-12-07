417,349 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 417,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,325,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Applied Materials by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day moving average is $203.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down from $179.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.29.

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.