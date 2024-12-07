40,000 Shares in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.05% of MeridianLink as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 23.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150,712 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 24.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 27,500 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $644,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640,130 shares in the company, valued at $249,298,245.90. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $13,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,932,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,026,767.40. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,829,977 shares of company stock valued at $144,195,297 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.99. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

