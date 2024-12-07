2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.18 and last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 1361566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

