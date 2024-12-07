27,000 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $83,519.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,281. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $86,096.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,818.72. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,401 shares of company stock worth $437,453. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRIX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.