2,062 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,062 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.4% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 196,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. The trade was a 7.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 37.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVCO opened at $500.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.29. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.56 and a 1-year high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

