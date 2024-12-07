1,872 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $141,379.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,255.95. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $333,755.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,481.92. The trade was a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,976 shares of company stock valued at $21,119,238. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $171.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $175.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

