17,550 Shares in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 311,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 57,810 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 831.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.19.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

