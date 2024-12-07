16,356 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Jabil by 54.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 97,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 34,449 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in Jabil by 42.7% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $135.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

