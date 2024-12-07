1,438 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 306.3% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 90,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SIZE opened at $157.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The firm has a market cap of $354.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

