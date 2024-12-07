138,150 Shares in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 138,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of National Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 889.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of National Research by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $445.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $42.18.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 67.40%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

