12,413 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

