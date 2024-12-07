10,365 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Bought by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 132,039 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 1,144.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 624,266 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 2,728.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 310,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $9.43 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of -0.37.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.51 million. DHT had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

