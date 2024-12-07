102,358 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.21% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,663,000 after buying an additional 680,976 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 280,390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after acquiring an additional 338,653 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

AMPH stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $386,523.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,061.15. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $271,388.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,522.90. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $1,238,842. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

