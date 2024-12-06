Zigup (LON:ZIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 353.20 ($4.51), with a volume of 550764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($4.89).

Zigup Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £768.48 million, a P/E ratio of 632.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.66.

Zigup Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Zigup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,814.81%.

Zigup Company Profile

Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.

