Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 34,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 65,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Zedge Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.23.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%.
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
