Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What's Next?

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGEGet Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 34,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 65,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zedge

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 53,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zedge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

