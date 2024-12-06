Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Lowered by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,828,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 426,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,001,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $404.98 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $232.29 and a 52-week high of $413.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.82.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

