Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for TEVA Q1 Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Barclays raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.83 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

