Yifan Liang Sells 31,004 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) CFO Yifan Liang sold 31,004 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $1,525,706.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,261.75. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,204. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

