Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Position Boosted by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Yext comprises 10.3% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Yext worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,791 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,348 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,404,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 900,975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yext by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 367,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of YEXT opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Seth H. Waugh acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,777.50. This represents a 27.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

