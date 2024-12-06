XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading 6% Higher – Should You Buy?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 8,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 140,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

XCHG Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

