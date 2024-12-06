Wynnefield Capital Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 138.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 89,684 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $6,744,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $853.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $191.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Kathleen M. Shanahan sold 23,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $293,495.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,735.25. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLDD. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial boosted their price target on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

