Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 74,627 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 74,627 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $41,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 65.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Illumina by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

