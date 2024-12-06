Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 319,634 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,634 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cintas worth $82,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $223.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.14 and its 200 day moving average is $200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.87 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.