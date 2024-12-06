Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $132.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85,114 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $132,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price (up previously from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of MA opened at $524.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $481.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $407.15 and a 12-month high of $535.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.04.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buy the Dip? Chewy Stock’s Growth Story Is Far From Over
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Savor Steady Dividends With These 2 High-Yield Value Stocks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Dollar Tree’s Next Move: The Key to Double-Digit Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.