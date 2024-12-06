Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,541 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $65,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $122.84 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $126.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

