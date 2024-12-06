Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,214 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 190.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

NYSE UNP opened at $234.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.43 and its 200 day moving average is $238.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

