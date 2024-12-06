WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.33 and traded as low as $49.91. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund shares last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th.
About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.
