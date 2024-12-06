WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.33 and traded as low as $49.91. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund shares last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund ( NASDAQ:USIN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.56% of WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

