WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:USIN)

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $52.30.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

