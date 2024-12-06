Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,766 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 2.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of D opened at $56.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.