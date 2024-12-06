Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925,878 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after buying an additional 1,804,809 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after buying an additional 1,694,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,859,000 after buying an additional 740,398 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 518.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 716,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

