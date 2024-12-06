Whitebox Advisors LLC Grows Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,221,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519,093 shares during the quarter. Grifols makes up 1.0% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $37,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Grifols by 11.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Grifols during the third quarter worth $250,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 12.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.
Grifols Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of GRFS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
