Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 6,269 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4,237.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 615,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,513,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 388,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 371,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

