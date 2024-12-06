Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 16,871 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

