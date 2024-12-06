What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CVE:HIV Q4 Earnings?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIV. Northland Capmk upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

