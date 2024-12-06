Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 627,482 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,555,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,482 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises about 2.5% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $178,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 36.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,923,483 shares in the company, valued at $70,034,016.03. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,246 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,158 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Get Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.